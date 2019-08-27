Homebuyer Ice Cream Social

to Google Calendar - Homebuyer Ice Cream Social - 2019-08-27 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Homebuyer Ice Cream Social - 2019-08-27 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Homebuyer Ice Cream Social - 2019-08-27 17:00:00 iCalendar - Homebuyer Ice Cream Social - 2019-08-27 17:00:00

The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join CNE for a sweet treat and find out if you're ready to make the leap into homeownership.

Our Homebuyer Ice Cream Social will be held on Tuesday, August 27th, from 5 to 7 PM at The Camp House on MLK. We'll be scooping up your favorite flavors. Admission is free.

We'll have our financial coaches and loan officers available to answer your questions and provide guidance towards owning your own home. This event is kid-friendly; we'll have fun and games for them, too!

Come join us for a cold, summertime treat and learn the ins and outs of the homebuying process!

Info

The Camp House 149 E. MLK Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Education & Learning
to Google Calendar - Homebuyer Ice Cream Social - 2019-08-27 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Homebuyer Ice Cream Social - 2019-08-27 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Homebuyer Ice Cream Social - 2019-08-27 17:00:00 iCalendar - Homebuyer Ice Cream Social - 2019-08-27 17:00:00
DI 16.32

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

August 8, 2019

Friday

August 9, 2019

Saturday

August 10, 2019

Sunday

August 11, 2019

Monday

August 12, 2019

Tuesday

August 13, 2019

Wednesday

August 14, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours