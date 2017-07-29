At CNE’s 8-hour Homebuyer Workshop, we walk you through the in-depth process of buying a home. Using the Realizing the American Dream curriculum for homebuyers, this workshop addresses any questions you might have. We help you assess your readiness to buy a home as well as managing your money, understanding your credit, obtaining a mortgage loan, and much more.

88% of people who have taken this workshop wished they would have known this information from the beginning of the home-buying process.

Upon completion of the workshop, you will receive your certificate which is good for one year from the date it is issued. This certificate is required for certain loan products and for other various reasons.