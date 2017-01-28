At CNE’s 8-hour Homebuyer Workshop, we walk you through the in-depth process of buying a home. Using the Realizing the American Dream curriculum for homebuyers, this workshop addresses any questions you might have. We help you assess your readiness to buy a home as well as managing your money, understanding your credit, obtaining a mortgage loan, and much more.
Register by email at: info@cneinc.org
Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise 1500 Chestnut Street, Suite 102, Tennessee 37408 View Map
