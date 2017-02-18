Homebuyer Workshop

to Google Calendar - Homebuyer Workshop - 2017-02-18 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Homebuyer Workshop - 2017-02-18 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Homebuyer Workshop - 2017-02-18 09:00:00 iCalendar - Homebuyer Workshop - 2017-02-18 09:00:00

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise 1500 Chestnut Street, Suite 102, Tennessee 37408

At CNE’s 8-hour Homebuyer Workshop, we walk you through the in-depth process of buying a home. Using the Realizing the American Dream curriculum for homebuyers, this workshop addresses any questions you might have. We help you assess your readiness to buy a home as well as managing your money, understanding your credit, obtaining a mortgage loan, and much more.

Register by email at: info@cneinc.org

Info

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise 1500 Chestnut Street, Suite 102, Tennessee 37408 View Map

Business & Career

Visit Event Website

(423) 756-6201

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Homebuyer Workshop - 2017-02-18 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Homebuyer Workshop - 2017-02-18 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Homebuyer Workshop - 2017-02-18 09:00:00 iCalendar - Homebuyer Workshop - 2017-02-18 09:00:00

Current Issue

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Wednesday

February 1, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours