Homebuyer Workshop

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise 1500 Chestnut Street, Suite 102, Tennessee 37408

At CNE’s 8-hour Homebuyer Workshop, we walk you through the in-depth process of buying a home. Using the Realizing the American Dream curriculum for homebuyers, this workshop addresses any questions you might have. We help you assess your readiness to buy a home as well as managing your money, understanding your credit, obtaining a mortgage loan, and much more.

Email info@cneinc.org to reigster today!

Chattanooga Neighborhood Enterprise 1500 Chestnut Street, Suite 102, Tennessee 37408

4237566201

