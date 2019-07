Homeschool Expo

Everything you need to start or continue homeschooling gathered under one roof for two days. Over 60 exhibitors from around the country and over 40 workshops to provide practical help and encouragement. Network with our vibrant local homeschool community. Meet and chat with the experts. Find just what you need to help your child love learning. Win door prizes. Children welcome! Register online. note: hours for 2nd day are 9 AM to 4 PM.