Cannon Hunt will be with us at Adelle's Creperie on Saturday, February 3rd, from 11-1 pm to offer a variety from his album Cliche Cover Tunes. Hunt is an invigorating new singer/songwriter from Chattanooga with a focus on honest, original music. Paired with Adelle's savory sustenance? We swear, you can't get any better! Admission is free.
An Honest Brunch with Cannon Hunt
Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee 37408
