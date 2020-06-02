Hoopla Book Club Hub

We miss all our patrons out there! So, how about we stay connected with a virtual book club?

On Tuesday, May 5th, you can download our first selection: The Gown by Jennifer Robson. This title is available for you to download through our Hoopla library as an ebook or e-audio by visiting chattlibrary.org.

Then, join us on June 2nd at 4:30 pm to discuss this title and other suggestions offered! Anyone can join in on the Zoom meeting by clicking this link: https://zoom.us/j/5021956578

For more information, help with downloading, or to receive special book club resources, email Ali at mbanks@lib.chattanooga.gov.