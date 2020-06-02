Hoopla Book Club Hub

to Google Calendar - Hoopla Book Club Hub - 2020-06-02 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hoopla Book Club Hub - 2020-06-02 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hoopla Book Club Hub - 2020-06-02 16:30:00 iCalendar - Hoopla Book Club Hub - 2020-06-02 16:30:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Hoopla Book Club Hub

We miss all our patrons out there! So, how about we stay connected with a virtual book club?

On Tuesday, May 5th, you can download our first selection: The Gown by Jennifer Robson. This title is available for you to download through our Hoopla library as an ebook or e-audio by visiting chattlibrary.org.

Then, join us on June 2nd at 4:30 pm to discuss this title and other suggestions offered! Anyone can join in on the Zoom meeting by clicking this link: https://zoom.us/j/5021956578

For more information, help with downloading, or to receive special book club resources, email Ali at mbanks@lib.chattanooga.gov.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Hoopla Book Club Hub - 2020-06-02 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hoopla Book Club Hub - 2020-06-02 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hoopla Book Club Hub - 2020-06-02 16:30:00 iCalendar - Hoopla Book Club Hub - 2020-06-02 16:30:00

Tags

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Monday

June 1, 2020

  • Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning

    -

    Online

Tuesday

June 2, 2020

Wednesday

June 3, 2020

Thursday

June 4, 2020

Friday

June 5, 2020

Saturday

June 6, 2020

Sunday

June 7, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse