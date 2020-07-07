Hoopla Book Club Hub

We miss all our patrons out there! So, how about we stay connected with a virtual book club?

Join us on Zoom this July and August on Zoom to discuss the following books. Each title is available for you to download through our Hoopla library as an e-book or e-audio by visiting chattlibrary.org.

July 7 - The Gone Dead by Chanelle Benz

July 21 - Everything is Horrible and Wonderful by Stephanie Wittels Wachs

August 4 - The Ungrateful Refugee by Dina Niyeri

Anyone can join in on the Zoom meeting by clicking this link: https://zoom.us/j/5021956578

If you want a sneak peak of the discussion topics, visit theclub.hoopladigital.com/past-spotlights to find the title and the questions we will use as a guide.

Need help downloading? Email Ali at mbanks@lib.chattanooga.gov.