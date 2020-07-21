Hoopla Book Club Hub

to

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Hoopla Book Club Hub

We miss all our patrons out there! So, how about we stay connected with a virtual book club?

Join us on Zoom this July and August on Zoom to discuss the following books. Each title is available for you to download through our Hoopla library as an e-book or e-audio by visiting chattlibrary.org.

  • July 7 - The Gone Dead by Chanelle Benz
  • July 21 - Everything is Horrible and Wonderful by Stephanie Wittels Wachs
  • August 4 - The Ungrateful Refugee by Dina Niyeri

Anyone can join in on the Zoom meeting by clicking this link: https://zoom.us/j/5021956578

If you want a sneak peak of the discussion topics, visit theclub.hoopladigital.com/past-spotlights to find the title and the questions we will use as a guide.

Need help downloading? Email Ali at mbanks@lib.chattanooga.gov.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
to
Google Calendar - Hoopla Book Club Hub - 2020-07-21 16:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hoopla Book Club Hub - 2020-07-21 16:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hoopla Book Club Hub - 2020-07-21 16:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hoopla Book Club Hub - 2020-07-21 16:30:00 ical

Tags

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

July 7, 2020

Wednesday

July 8, 2020

Thursday

July 9, 2020

Friday

July 10, 2020

Saturday

July 11, 2020

Sunday

July 12, 2020

Monday

July 13, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse