Hoopla Book Club

Every month, you’re invited to the Hoopla Book Club Hub! Our staff will select a new book each month available to download through our Hoopla library as an ebook or e-audio book. Then, we’ll get together virtually over Zoom to discuss the book and suggest other titles to each other. To get help with downloading, email mbanks@lib.chattanooga.gov.

December 15, 6:00 pm: Caste by Isabel Wilkerson (Special Non-Hoopla selection)

