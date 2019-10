The Hospice of Chattanooga Foundation is hosting a social event at Wanderlinger Brewing Company to raise awareness and funding to provide hospice services for the indigent as well as provide free grief counseling to the community. 10% of the night's proceeds will benefit Alleo Health.

Live music by Rick Rushing and the Blues Strangers starting around 9pm

The featured beer for the night is the Alleo Ale - a sour berry ale.