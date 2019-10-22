Hospital on Fire: Lessons Learned in Paradise

Southern Adventist University welcomes to campus three survivors of the disastrous fire at California’s Feather River Hospital who will share their stories on Tuesday, October 22, at 8:30 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center.

Camp Fire tore across Paradise, California, in November 2018, killing more than 80 people and burning through 153,000 acres. The nursing and administrative guest speakers will share their stories of the evacuation procedures as the fire approached the hospital’s campus. The firsthand testimonies will be followed by a panel discussion, with local emergency operations experts joining the group.

This event is part of the Florence Oliver Anderson Lecture Series presented by Southern’s School of Nursing.

Cost is $30 per person. To pre-register, email andersonjenifer@southern.edu or call 423.236.2155.