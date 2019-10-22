Hospital on Fire: Lessons Learned in Paradise

Google Calendar - Hospital on Fire: Lessons Learned in Paradise - 2019-10-22 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hospital on Fire: Lessons Learned in Paradise - 2019-10-22 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hospital on Fire: Lessons Learned in Paradise - 2019-10-22 08:30:00 iCalendar - Hospital on Fire: Lessons Learned in Paradise - 2019-10-22 08:30:00

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315

Southern Adventist University welcomes to campus three survivors of the disastrous fire at California’s Feather River Hospital who will share their stories on Tuesday, October 22, at 8:30 a.m. in Iles P.E. Center.

Camp Fire tore across Paradise, California, in November 2018, killing more than 80 people and burning through 153,000 acres. The nursing and administrative guest speakers will share their stories of the evacuation procedures as the fire approached the hospital’s campus. The firsthand testimonies will be followed by a panel discussion, with local emergency operations experts joining the group.

This event is part of the Florence Oliver Anderson Lecture Series presented by Southern’s School of Nursing.

Cost is $30 per person. To pre-register, email andersonjenifer@southern.edu or call 423.236.2155.

Info

Iles PE Center University Dr, Collegedale, TN 37363, City of Collegedale, Tennessee 37315 View Map
Talks & Readings
Google Calendar - Hospital on Fire: Lessons Learned in Paradise - 2019-10-22 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hospital on Fire: Lessons Learned in Paradise - 2019-10-22 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hospital on Fire: Lessons Learned in Paradise - 2019-10-22 08:30:00 iCalendar - Hospital on Fire: Lessons Learned in Paradise - 2019-10-22 08:30:00
DI 16.41

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

October 9, 2019

Thursday

October 10, 2019

Friday

October 11, 2019

Saturday

October 12, 2019

Sunday

October 13, 2019

Monday

October 14, 2019

Tuesday

October 15, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours