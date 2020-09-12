How to Host a Neighborhood Little Library

Have you seen those cute little boxes full of books as you were driving around town? Have you wondered what it was all about and if you could bring it to your own neighborhood? Join April as she introduces a little library to her own neighborhood and with the help of Valisa Griffin of Folding Chair Literacy, introduces her neighborhood to some interesting titles from people of color.

Through this workshop you will get insight into the little library process and learn how to determine what could right to offer in your location.

Everyone will receive a downloadable guide.

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/9/12/how-to-host-a-neighborhood-little-library

About the teachers:

No one should be forced to fit into one box. April Corbett loves everything that she does and encourages others to find what they love and do it. She's an engineer, maker, planner designer, productivity guru and all around crafter. She's always looking for new projects and awesome places to take her engineering career.

Valisa Griffin is a Black American writer, motivational speaker and the founder of Folding Chair Literacy Group. As a fierce lover of Black history and the literature and storytelling mediums that herald its truth, she founded Folding Chair Literacy Group as an avenue to build cultural esteem through the development of ethnocentric literacy aids and the use of Black literature to teach kids of color how to read.