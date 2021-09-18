Hot Pepper Eating Fundraiser

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Hot Pepper Eating Fundraiser

Can you handle the heat? Join us in supporting Solomon Family Solutions & Doors Open Jazz in raising money for under privileged students in the Chattanooga area.

There will be a youth concert with students from both these great organizations playing from 3PM - 5PM.

We will be hosting a Hot Pepper easting challenge and silent auction to raise additional funds. Winner of the contest will win a Fender Squire Guitar provided by Windmill Guitars!

Contestants will be limited so sign up quick! Sign up now by emailing mike@wanderlinger.com OR sign up at the event (if there are spots left!). $20 Entry fee per contestant.

All proceeds going to Solomon Family Solutions and Doors Open Jazz.

Info

Charity & Fundraisers
423-269-7979
423-269-7979
