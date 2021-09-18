Hot Pepper Eating Fundraiser

Can you handle the heat? Join us in supporting Solomon Family Solutions & Doors Open Jazz in raising money for under privileged students in the Chattanooga area.

There will be a youth concert with students from both these great organizations playing from 3PM - 5PM.

We will be hosting a Hot Pepper easting challenge and silent auction to raise additional funds. Winner of the contest will win a Fender Squire Guitar provided by Windmill Guitars!

Contestants will be limited so sign up quick! Sign up now by emailing mike@wanderlinger.com OR sign up at the event (if there are spots left!). $20 Entry fee per contestant.

All proceeds going to Solomon Family Solutions and Doors Open Jazz.