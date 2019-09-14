Hotbox The Block: Vol.2

HotBox The Block is a Monthly Micro-festival in Chattanooga. Three Stages, Three Flavors ranging from Hiphop to Funk, Three different Highs!

HotBox The Block is a Monthly Micro-festival in Chattanooga. Three Stages, Three Flavors ranging from Hiphop to Funk, Three different Highs! 20 to 25 local artists performing on three different stages! Our monthly events are sponsored by both local Hemp businesses and local black business to create and sustain a safe monthly gathering for those who enjoy music.