Award-winning theater company Back Alley Productions will bring House on Haunted Hill, inspired by the Vincent Price film of the same name, to life on stage at the Mars theatre. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. from Oct. 11 to Oct. 26. A special midnight showing for the extra daring is scheduled for Oct. 26 at 11:59 p.m.

The historic Mars Theatre is located at 117 N. Chattanooga Ave., LaFayette, Georgia. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.BAPshows.com or 30 minutes before showtime at the box office. Seating is first come first serve.

The story takes place in the titular House On Haunted Hill, an expensive residence which has been the sight of seven grisly and extraordinary murders, and is shrouded in rumor and fear.

When billionaire playboy Fredrick Loren’s so-called beloved wife, who in truth has as much disdain for her husband as he does her, requests that he throws a “Haunted House Ghost Party” for five guests, he happily obliges. Seven people in the house, a ghost for each of them. What brings the guest to the house? The lure of $100,000 dollars in cash.

“Imagine this. You are in the midst of the Great Depression. You have no money, like so many others. Then one day you receive an invitation to a party, a party being thrown by one of the richest men in the world,” explained director James Reed. “What’s better is if you stay at the party all night, you will receive a reward of $100,000 in cash. There is only one catch, the house is haunted. The ghosts of seven murdered souls still occupy it and - if you believe the house’s owner - they are out for blood.”

Invited are an RAF pilot, an American author, the drunken owner of the House, a psychiatrist, and a young woman who works for the billionaire. They all share two things in common: they all need money, and they all have secrets.

“As they party begins, the ghosts begin to move,” Reed explains. “It’s not long before murderous spirits show up. Suspicions arise, tensions escalate, and tempers flare. Soon the guests begin to wonder if it’s just ghosts they need to worry about, or should they also be wary of each other.”

The play is based on the classic Vincent Price film, with interesting characters, witty dialogue, and chilling scares.

“Keeping the bones of the classic ghost story, this stage adaptation adds a few up-to-date twists and turns to offer audiences a fun spin on an old favorite,” Reed adds. “If you’re looking for a fun, spooky, and clever Halloween experience, then look no further. This is not to be missed. Come and see if you are smart enough to outwit the ghosts in The House On Haunted Hill.”

Runtime for the show is approximately 2 hours.

For more information, visit https://www.bapshows.com for more information or call 706.621.2870.