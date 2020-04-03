House Party Cocktails - ONLINE CLASS

× Expand The Chattery House Party Cocktails

No, we can't host any house parties, but we can still make some fun cocktails and have one virtually!

We had so much fun with the last at-home cocktail class, we thought we'd do it again! Let's continue to practice social distancing but that doesn't mean we all can't get together (via the wonderful-ness that is technology) and learn how to make great drinks.

Join Kaleena Goldsworthy (The Bitter Bottle, Proof Bar + Incubator) and The Chattery for a very special class focusing on making great cocktails with what you already have in your home! We don't want you to go out and shop for ingredients - we want you to use the tools, food, and alcohol you already have around you. And if you made it to the last class, this one will have new recipes and techniques for you to learn!

This class is only appropriate for anyone aged 21 or older.

About the teacher:

Kaleena Goldsworthy is the owner and operator of The Bitter Bottle, which is focused on using organic and locally sourced ingredients to create bitters and tinctures. Kaleena was born in Maryland and raised in upstate New York. After suffering through many years of excessive snow, she felt it was time to move to a warmer climate, and found herself in Chattanooga only six months after visiting it for the first time. The fine folks at Flying Squirrel gave Kaleena her first job behind a bar and she instantly fell in love with the hospitality industry, the history of craft cocktails, and the food and beverage industry. To further her education and understanding of spirits and their origins, she started studying herbalism and began volunteering at Crabtree Farms. This knowledge, combined with her love of the cocktail industry, led her to start creating bitters at home. This passion grew, eventually leading to the creation of her business, The Bitter Bottle. She also continues to focus on education, creating drinks, and sharing all of this with the community.