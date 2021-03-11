Houseplants with Andy

Join us for an evening workshop covering everything you need to know about houseplants with our very own Andy Boyd! This event is meant to be informal yet informative, and we encourage participants to bring their beverage of choice for this fun night on the farm!

For beginner and intermediate hobbyists, this workshop will cover many houseplant topics including:

  • Benefits of indoor plants
  • Available varieties and how to select them
  • Caring for plants with specialized needs
  • Utilizing the space inside and outside of your home
  • Choosing containers, potting media, and how to repot
  • Fertilizing and nutrients
  • Trouble shooting issues (incl. pest and disease management)
  • Propagating plants
  • Growers, retailers, and online shopping
  • Q&A

Andy has been growing plants for 20 years and a wide variety of house plants for 15 years. He has been a Crabtree employee for 5 years and is now the Director of Horticulture. He enjoys sharing his knowledge and experience as well as continuing to learn from others.

