How To Overcome Fear, Stress, Or Anxiety During This Pandemic

We're relaunching Tech Tune-up Tuesday, but this time we're online! Join us on Tuesday, May 19th, at 6:00pm, for a session on "How to overcome fear, stress, or anxiety during this pandemic," hosted by Velvet Hernandez-Johnson and Grace Adenji-Ilesanmi!

  • Topics covered include:
  • Fear can be debilitating, but it can also be helpful!
  • Does everyone experience stress?
  • What can we do to avoid anxiety and unnecessary worry?

Registration is limited, so sign up soon!

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/574053049909429/

Health & Wellness
