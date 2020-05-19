How To Overcome Fear, Stress, Or Anxiety During This Pandemic
We're relaunching Tech Tune-up Tuesday, but this time we're online! Join us on Tuesday, May 19th, at 6:00pm, for a session on "How to overcome fear, stress, or anxiety during this pandemic," hosted by Velvet Hernandez-Johnson and Grace Adenji-Ilesanmi!
- Topics covered include:
- Fear can be debilitating, but it can also be helpful!
- Does everyone experience stress?
- What can we do to avoid anxiety and unnecessary worry?
Registration is limited, so sign up soon!
Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/574053049909429/