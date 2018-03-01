How to Plan and Lead a Day Hike

Outdoor Chattanooga 200 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee Chattanooga

Proper planning and preparation is necessary anytime you venture into the great outdoors, especially if you are the one organizing a group to wander through the woods with you. Learn the elements of preparing for and leading a day hike as a way to make your trip safer and more enjoyable for all involved. From an essential gear packing list to information about area trails along with trail maps and suggestions for beginner and seasoned hikers, you’ll walk away with the knowledge and confidence to venture out and lead a group day hike.

Info
Education & Learning
