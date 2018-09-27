The Howlin' Brothers + Chapman Whitted

The Woodshop Rehearsal Space 5500 5500 St Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

The Woodshop Presents is an intimate, live music venue that hosts an audience of no more than 50 people. Our goal is to provide a comfortable environment where both the musicians and the listeners can feel at home. On September 27th we will have music by The Howlin' Brothers-- a Nashville based, country-blues/ string band. Opening for them is local musician Chapman Whitted, playing a solo-acoustic set.

The Woodshop Rehearsal Space 5500 5500 St Elmo Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
