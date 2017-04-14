Hug A Bunny 2017

Hug-a-Bunny day is a spring celebration for all ages! Guests will have the chance to get their photo made with the Easter Bunny, enjoy springtime games and crafts, gather Easter eggs, watch as our Zoo animals enjoy their egg hunt enrichment, encounter the Zoo’s real bunnies, and more! All Hug-a-Bunny day activities are free with regular Zoo admission, excluding photos with the Easter Bunny. Photos are an additional $5.