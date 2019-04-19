Hug-A-Bunny Days

Chattanooga Zoo 301 North Holtzclaw Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Welcome spring and Easter with this fun event for all ages! The Chattanooga Zoo’s Hug-a-Bunny Day has grown so much because of YOU, we have added another day of fun!

Hug-a-Bunny Days guests will have the chance to get their photo made with the Easter Bunny, enjoy springtime games and crafts, gather Easter eggs, watch as our Zoo animals enjoy their egg hunt enrichment, encounter the Zoo’s real bunnies, and more!

This year’s celebration will be April 19th & 20th from 9am-5pm each day. Choose between either date for a hoppin’ good time!

