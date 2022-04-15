On Friday, April 15th and Saturday, April 16th, hop on down for our 2022 Hug-A-Bunny event! Tickets for this event are available online only.

There are many Hug-a-Bunny activities included with admission price:

Pop-Up Bunny Habitats!

Self-serve photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny located in the Education Building

Bubble zone

Take home crafts

Animal encounters

Scavenger Hunt

Golden Egg Hunt for a chance to win a free family membership!

Offerings available for purchase include:

DIY Pastel Tie Dye T-Shirt Station ($10)

Camel feedings

Zoo Choo train rides

Giraffe feedings

Snack Carts

Guests can choose from three different time slots (9:00-12:00pm, 12:00pm-2:00, or 2:00pm-5:00pm) on both Friday and Saturday. While guests must arrive during their selected timeslots, they are welcome to stay as long as they like! Members can enjoy special member pricing for the event, ($9 Adult, $7 Child), but must still purchase their tickets online.

Remember, tickets are available ONLINE ONLY!

Get yours at the link below! (Don't let them hop away!)

