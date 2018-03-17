Join us on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 6:00 PM -10:00 PM for HullaBOWLoo, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank’s Signature Event! A tasting of trademark dishes from multiple local restaurants will be served, accompanied by music, activities and a live auction. By joining us for this event, you help us fill the bowls of those facing hunger in our region.
HullaBOWLoo
The Venue Chattanooga 4119 Cummings Hwy., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37419
Tuesday
-
OutdoorWake Up & Run
-
Education & LearningDrawing Essentials with Stan Townsend
-
Education & LearningFood RX: Using Food As Medicine
-
Education & Learning“Understanding Behaviors: It’s Not Your Personality”
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Education & LearningMindfulness Based Stress Reduction
Wednesday
-
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
-
Education & LearningGoals: How To Make Them And Stick To Them
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Guys
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
-
Concerts & Live MusicToby Hewitt
-
Concerts & Live MusicPrime Country Band
Friday
-
Concerts & Live MusicRick Rushing
-
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
-
Concerts & Live MusicBluegrass Brunch
-
Education & LearningRed Wolf Feeding and Talk Noon
-
Theater & DanceEnglish Country Dance for All!
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicLily Rose
-
Education & Learning Outdoor This & ThatPrimitive Skills Building
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJohn R. Miller and The Engine Lights
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
-
Concerts & Live MusicMathis & Martin
Monday
-
Education & LearningWatercolor with Durinda Cheek
-
Art & Exhibitions Education & Learning Talks & ReadingsLove and Equity: An Interfaith Panel Discussion held in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
-
-
Education & LearningOil Painting with Mia Bergeron
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicAttack Of The Open Mic!
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band