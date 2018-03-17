HullaBOWLoo

to Google Calendar - HullaBOWLoo - 2018-03-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - HullaBOWLoo - 2018-03-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - HullaBOWLoo - 2018-03-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - HullaBOWLoo - 2018-03-17 18:00:00

The Venue Chattanooga 4119 Cummings Hwy., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37419

Join us on Saturday, March 17, 2018 from 6:00 PM -10:00 PM for HullaBOWLoo, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank’s Signature Event! A tasting of trademark dishes from multiple local restaurants will be served, accompanied by music, activities and a live auction. By joining us for this event, you help us fill the bowls of those facing hunger in our region.

Info
The Venue Chattanooga 4119 Cummings Hwy., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37419 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - HullaBOWLoo - 2018-03-17 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - HullaBOWLoo - 2018-03-17 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - HullaBOWLoo - 2018-03-17 18:00:00 iCalendar - HullaBOWLoo - 2018-03-17 18:00:00
Digital Issue 15.01

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

January 9, 2018

Wednesday

January 10, 2018

Thursday

January 11, 2018

Friday

January 12, 2018

Saturday

January 13, 2018

Sunday

January 14, 2018

Monday

January 15, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours