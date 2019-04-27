Join us on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 6:00 PM -10:00 PM for HullaBOWLoo, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank’s Signature Event! A tasting of trademark dishes from multiple local restaurants will be served, accompanied by music, activities and a live auction. By joining us for this event, you help us fill the bowls of those facing hunger in our region.
Chattanooga Area Food Bank 2009 Curtain Pole Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
