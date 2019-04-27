HullaBOWLoo

to Google Calendar - HullaBOWLoo - 2019-04-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - HullaBOWLoo - 2019-04-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - HullaBOWLoo - 2019-04-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - HullaBOWLoo - 2019-04-27 18:00:00

Chattanooga Area Food Bank 2009 Curtain Pole Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

Join us on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 6:00 PM -10:00 PM for HullaBOWLoo, the Chattanooga Area Food Bank’s Signature Event! A tasting of trademark dishes from multiple local restaurants will be served, accompanied by music, activities and a live auction. By joining us for this event, you help us fill the bowls of those facing hunger in our region.

Info
Chattanooga Area Food Bank 2009 Curtain Pole Rd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
4236221800
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - HullaBOWLoo - 2019-04-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - HullaBOWLoo - 2019-04-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - HullaBOWLoo - 2019-04-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - HullaBOWLoo - 2019-04-27 18:00:00
DI 16.06

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

February 8, 2019

Saturday

February 9, 2019

Sunday

February 10, 2019

Monday

February 11, 2019

Tuesday

February 12, 2019

Wednesday

February 13, 2019

Thursday

February 14, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours