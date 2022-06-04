× Expand thechattery.org Human Design- The Basics

In this session, we will explore the basics of Human Design together. This will include an overview of the Human Design system, an introduction to types, strategies, authorities, and profile lines as well as general ways to begin experimenting with Human Design.

From there, we will dig into to exploring our charts together. This is meant to be collaborative and discussion based. Sarah will answer any questions that she can, but the intention is for us to learn and experiment together.

It'd be helpful to have access to your Human Design chart during the study group. You can find yours here (you'll need your birth day/time/location): myhumandesign.com

About the Instructor:

Sarah Leverett is the Creatrix of Intuitive Empowerment where she guides her clients back to the power of their own intuition through hypnosis, readings, & 1:1 mentorship. She is a teacher & writer who loves to explore the intersection of spirituality & practicality.

Sarah is an Aries/Leo/Libra & a 2/4 Splenic Projector. She is currently based in Chattanooga, TN where she lives with her partner & three cat daughters, Comfy, Cozy & Camy.