Human Design Study Group

About the class:

In this session, we will explore the basics of Human Design together. This will include an overview of the Human Design system, an introduction to types, strategies, authorities, and profile lines as well as general ways to begin experimenting with Human Design.

From there, we will dig into to exploring our charts together. This is meant to be collaborative and discussion based. Sarah will answer any questions that she can, but the intention is for us to learn and experiment together.

It'd be helpful to have access to your Human Design chart during the study group. You can find yours here (you'll need your birth day/time/location): myhumandesign.com

About the Instructor:

Sarah Leverett is the Creatrix of Intuitive Empowerment. Her mission is to intuitively guide you back to your power through hypnotherapy, oracle readings and 1:1 mentorship. She is a teacher, speaker and writer who loves to explore all things intuition, self-study and spirituality. Sarah is an Aries Sun, Leo Moon, + Libra Rising and a 2/4 Splenic Projector. She is currently based in Chattanooga, TN where she lives with her partner and two cat daughters, Comfy and Cozy.