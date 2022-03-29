Human Design Study Group

to

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

About the class:

In this session, we will explore the basics of Human Design together. This will include an overview of the Human Design system, an introduction to types, strategies, authorities, and profile lines as well as general ways to begin experimenting with Human Design.

From there, we will dig into to exploring our charts together. This is meant to be collaborative and discussion based. Sarah will answer any questions that she can, but the intention is for us to learn and experiment together.

It'd be helpful to have access to your Human Design chart during the study group. You can find yours here (you'll need your birth day/time/location): myhumandesign.com

About the Instructor:

Sarah Leverett is the Creatrix of Intuitive Empowerment. Her mission is to intuitively guide you back to your power through hypnotherapy, oracle readings and 1:1 mentorship. She is a teacher, speaker and writer who loves to explore all things intuition, self-study and spirituality. Sarah is an Aries Sun, Leo Moon, + Libra Rising and a 2/4 Splenic Projector. She is currently based in Chattanooga, TN where she lives with her partner and two cat daughters, Comfy and Cozy.

Info

The Chattery 1800 Rossville Avenue, Suite 108, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
Business & Career, Health & Wellness, Talks & Readings
4235212643
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Human Design Study Group - 2022-03-29 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Human Design Study Group - 2022-03-29 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Human Design Study Group - 2022-03-29 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Human Design Study Group - 2022-03-29 18:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box orange 2

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

March 9, 2022

Thursday

March 10, 2022

Friday

March 11, 2022

Saturday

March 12, 2022

Sunday

March 13, 2022

Monday

March 14, 2022

Tuesday

March 15, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours