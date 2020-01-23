Human Trafficking Training

Hilton Garden Inn Chattanooga/Hamilton 2343 Shallowford Village Dr., Chattanooga, Tennessee 37421

Join The Asian American Hotel Owners Association and Vision Hospitality to support your community and promote awareness for human trafficking and its victims. This event is open to the public and will include two sessions, one at 10:00 AM and another at 1:00 PM. Either time slot will include a training seminar on recognizing the signs of human trafficking from an AAHOA representative, an appearance by President and CEO of Vision Hospitality Mitch Patel, and insights from local experts in the field of human trafficking awareness and prevention.

