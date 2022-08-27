× Expand Hunter Blalock/The GEM Hunter Blaylock & The Sad Machine with Special Guests at The GEM

Hunter Blalock & The Sad Machine return to The GEM on Saturday, August 27 at 7:30pm. Blalock’s unique songwriting style, a self-described blend of country, folk, and bluegrass, presents his uncensored view of the world and himself and creates an Americana sound. His influences range from Tyler Childers, Jason Isbell, and American Aquarium to The Band, Townes Van Sant and many more. Joining him on stage will be special guests, singer-songwriters Tim Moore and Jonathan Peyton. Tickets are $25. Reserved seating is available online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.