Hunter Blalock & The Sad Machine

to

GEM Theatre 114 N. Wall Street, City of Calhoun, Georgia 30701

Hunter Blalock & The Sad Machine return to The GEM on Saturday, August 27 at 7:30pm. Blalock’s unique songwriting style, a self-described blend of country, folk, and bluegrass, presents his uncensored view of the world and himself and creates an Americana sound. His influences range from Tyler Childers, Jason Isbell, and American Aquarium to The Band, Townes Van Sant and many more. Joining him on stage will be special guests, singer-songwriters Tim Moore and Jonathan Peyton. Tickets are $25. Reserved seating is available online: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35906.

Info

GEM Theatre 114 N. Wall Street, City of Calhoun, Georgia 30701
Concerts & Live Music
706-625-3132
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Hunter Blalock & The Sad Machine - 2022-08-27 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Hunter Blalock & The Sad Machine - 2022-08-27 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Hunter Blalock & The Sad Machine - 2022-08-27 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Hunter Blalock & The Sad Machine - 2022-08-27 19:30:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Friday

June 17, 2022

Saturday

June 18, 2022

Sunday

June 19, 2022

Monday

June 20, 2022

Tuesday

June 21, 2022

Wednesday

June 22, 2022

Thursday

June 23, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours