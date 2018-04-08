Hunter Undergraduate Student Symposium: Foreign Exchange

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Our fifth annual Hunter Symposium is on the topic of foreign exchange. We are proud to feature this year's presenters - Jaime Blanco (Florida State), Chloe Broussard (University of Tennessee Knoxville), Megan Gatton (New York University) and Ying Zhang (College of William & Mary). Our respondent is Dr. Jordan Amirkhani, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Assistant Professor of Art History.

This program is open and free to the public.

The symposium theme was inspired by our current exhibition Under the Mexican Sky: A Revolution in Modern Photography

