Hunter Undergraduate Student Symposium: We The People

The popular symposium series returns this year with the theme of “We the People,” inspired by the Hunter’s recently re-imagined gallery of the same name. Papers from college students will explore the ways this concept has been manifested, defended, and debated in U.S. society.

Dr. Susan Eckelmann Berghel, Assistant Professor of History and Director of Africana Studies at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, is the respondent for this symposium.

Haley Drake (Univ of Kentucky) Maintenance Art in the Service of a ‘More Perfect Union’: Mierle Laderman Ukeles’ Ecofeminist Approach to the Abjectification of Maintenance

Marysia LaRosa (Kennesaw) ‘We’ the Myth: The Application of the Adaptive Cycle to Rust-Belt Cities

Caleb Lawrence (Kennesaw) The Urban Network: An Eco-systemic Framework for Promoting the Common Welfare in Atlanta

Hannah Wimberly Lowe (UTC) Lost Versus Found: What Contemporary Found Objects Can Tell Us About American Society

Emily Morgan (Univ of Alabama) Those Who Challenge the Southern Belle: The Hidden Face of Alabama Sex Work

Tacy Snyder (Covenant College) The Myth of the Vanishing People: Native American Representation and Action in the Early 20th Century

Mandy Tu (Sewanee) The Reframing Project

This program is free and open to the public.

Thanks to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Department of History for their generous sponsorship of this symposium.