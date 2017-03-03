This year the Avant-art Steering Committee is planning another unforgettable Hunter Underground on March 3rd, 2017. This art auction and chic cocktail party takes place behind the scenes in the art storage areas of the museum, with proceeds benefiting the museum’s educational and interpretive programming.

Tailored to veteran and young collectors alike, the Hunter Underground Silent Auction works with new galleries and dealers to broaden the selection of artwork every year, and features a wide range of price points. The goal of Underground is not just to raise much-needed revenue for the Hunter, but also to expose those in attendance – some who are coming to the museum for the first time – to the joy of collecting a piece of art.

Sponsored by Lawson & Winchester Wealth Management, Hunter Underground includes a silent auction and the ever-popular Smash and Grab Gallery. Holders of each winning Smash and Grab ticket get 30 seconds to choose a work of art to take home from the Smash and Grab Gallery, which includes more than 30 works of art donated by patrons, local galleries, and artists.

Hunter Underground tickets will go on sale February 1st at 10am. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available online at huntermuseum.org or by calling 423.267.0968. Tickets are $30 for Avant-Art Leaders, $50 for all other Hunter members, and $60 general admission. Tickets include event admission, food, and an open bar. Must be 21 or older to attend.