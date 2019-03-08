Hunter Underground POP Art Edition

Don’t miss the POP Edition of Hunter Underground! Inspired by the sights and sounds of the ‘80s, the hidden storage areas of the Hunter Museum basement will become a lively art warehouse party.

DJ JStar will keep things lively with POP music spinning all night long. Festivities include a silent auction with art from galleries in Nashville and Chattanooga, the ever-popular Smash and Grab Gallery (purchase S&G tickets for $25/each or 5/$100 for a chance to visit the gallery for 30 seconds and grab some art), performances by the UTC men’s chorus and T’yana Montice, and a live “Ink War” art demo featuring 3 local artists. After the auction, stay for the dance party in the loading dock!