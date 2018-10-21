Hunter White Tribute Concert

An upcoming tribute show will honor the life of a Chattanooga musician and beloved member of the community, Hunter White, who died by suicide on July 11, 2018.

“According to Better Tennessee, mental illness is more common than cancer, diabetes or heart disease. These statistics are staggering,” said Beth Moore, Hunter’s mother. “We urge anyone struggling with mental illness to know that there is no shame in seeking help. Our mission is to share Hunter’s story and save precious lives from preventable tragedy.”

Hunter’s loved ones and those impacted by his story are planning Hunter’s Gift, a day-long concert featuring local and national bands at Songbirds South this Sunday, October 21. The event will honor his legacy while also raising awareness about mental illness and its prevalence in young people across the nation.

A recent study conducted by researchers at the University of Texas shows musicians are more than twice as likely to have significant levels of depression and anxiety due to job insecurity. Many of them often supplement their income by working in the food service industry. Hunter worked in both industries, which are ranked in Health.com’s Top 10 professions with the highest risk of mental illness.

“We are moved by the outpouring of support since Hunter’s untimely and unexpected passing,” said Hunter’s father, Freddy White. “It shows us the significant influence his compassionate heart and vibrant personality made in this community. This event will allow Hunter to continue changing lives through awareness and his greatest passion, the gift of music.”

The event will benefit Shaking Ray Levi Society, a Chattanooga non-profit that nurtures creativity in children with developmental, emotional or physical disabilities. Proceeds will allow them to continue The Rhythmic Arts Project (TRAP), a nationally recognized program that gives participants an enjoyable and hands-on way to approach basic life skills and scholastics through percussion.

Performers include Dubconscious, The Communicators and many bands in which Hunter played. Music will begin at 4 P.M. and conclude at 11 P.M.