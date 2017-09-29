The terrible tragedies that have unfolded in Florida and Texas have obviously left all Americans in anxious concern. Though we are 700+ miles removed, Chattanoogans are eager to find ways they can help.

While our prayers and thoughts are certainly with those suffering and displaced by the storms, we at Moccasin Bend Brewing Co are determined to do more!

On Friday, September 29, 2017, starting at 5pm, we will be hosting a benefit in order to provide aid, Hurricane of Hops. A portion of all beer sales that night will be sent to the Red Cross to assist with the relief efforts. We’ve also created a t-shirt campaign through TeeBlaster. For every shirt sold, funds will be added to the donation.

But we’re not alone. Many from the community are stepping up. In addition to our own contributions, chriSte will be performing that night and donating their usual fee to the effort as well.

What’s a benefit without food? Crust Pizza on Broad St will be providing their cracker thin crust pizzas and donating the proceeds along with us.

To round things out, McKamey Animal Center will be bringing some of the animals they rescued from the affected area for pet loving Chattanoogans to take in.

We invite all in the surrounding communities to come on down to the brewery for a fresh beer, enjoyable music and tasty treats while raising funds to help those in need.