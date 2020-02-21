Husky Burnette & The Slow Attack

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

The Blues are a religion and Brian "Husky" Burnette sho nuff preaches it. You can feel the testimony in his blend of Delta and Hill Country Blues with Rock n Roll. His music is gritty, soulful, southern, low-down and dirty.

Husky, who hails from Chattanooga, TN, has followed in the musical family footsteps of rockabilly kings Johnny and Dorsey Burnette. Husky has written and recorded his own music for years and toured with such greats as Roger Alan Wade, Hank Williams III and more. He has sat in with and shared the stage with many others such as Leon Russell, T-Model Ford, Kenny Brown, Guy Clark, Emmylou Harris, Shooter Jennings, Scott H. Biram and J.J. Grey & Mofro.

Husky Burnette signed with Rusty Knuckles record label in 2013 and released his LP "Tales From East End Blvd." the same year. The album featured guest appearances from Shooter Jennings and Grammy nominees Billy Don Burns and Aaron Rodgers, among others. Upon release in August 2013, "Tales From East End Blvd." was well received and spent 23 weeks as a featured album on iTunes as well as New Releases Now and many more. A digital-only single of the song "Amazing Grace" followed in 2014 and in late 2015 we'll see his follow-up LP for the Rusty Knuckles label, "Ain't Nothin' But A Revival", featuring Andy Gibson (Hank Williams III), Col JD Wilkes (Legendary Shack Shakers/JD Wilkes & the Dirt Daubers) and more.

Tremont Tavern 1203 Hixson Pike, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
