Hustle and RISE: Talk with TV writer/ producer Raynelle Swilling

to Google Calendar - Hustle and RISE: Talk with TV writer/ producer Raynelle Swilling - 2020-05-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hustle and RISE: Talk with TV writer/ producer Raynelle Swilling - 2020-05-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hustle and RISE: Talk with TV writer/ producer Raynelle Swilling - 2020-05-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Hustle and RISE: Talk with TV writer/ producer Raynelle Swilling - 2020-05-28 18:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Hustle and RISE: Talk with TV writer/ producer Raynelle Swilling

In our continuing goal to inspire Chattanooga's creative community, we're excited to announce that we're hosting an online conversation with Raynelle Swilling, TV screenwriter & producer. Donna Elle & Shane Morrow will be hosting the special event.

Most recently Swilling served as co-executive producer of Cherish the Day on the Own Network. Swilling’s other credits include Moesha starring Brandy Norwood, the film You Got Served, the Fox animated series, The Cleveland Show, Disney Channel’s KC Undercover, the NBC Sitcom, Marlon and numerous other tv shows and series.

Swilling will be sharing her experiences as a screenwriter and producer, talking about how she broke into the industry and providing tips and suggestions for aspiring creatives looking to get into the entertainment industry.

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
This & That
to Google Calendar - Hustle and RISE: Talk with TV writer/ producer Raynelle Swilling - 2020-05-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hustle and RISE: Talk with TV writer/ producer Raynelle Swilling - 2020-05-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hustle and RISE: Talk with TV writer/ producer Raynelle Swilling - 2020-05-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Hustle and RISE: Talk with TV writer/ producer Raynelle Swilling - 2020-05-28 18:00:00

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

May 26, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Wednesday

May 27, 2020

Thursday

May 28, 2020

Friday

May 29, 2020

Saturday

May 30, 2020

Sunday

May 31, 2020

Monday

June 1, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse