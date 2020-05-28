Hustle and RISE: Talk with TV writer/ producer Raynelle Swilling

In our continuing goal to inspire Chattanooga's creative community, we're excited to announce that we're hosting an online conversation with Raynelle Swilling, TV screenwriter & producer. Donna Elle & Shane Morrow will be hosting the special event.

Most recently Swilling served as co-executive producer of Cherish the Day on the Own Network. Swilling’s other credits include Moesha starring Brandy Norwood, the film You Got Served, the Fox animated series, The Cleveland Show, Disney Channel’s KC Undercover, the NBC Sitcom, Marlon and numerous other tv shows and series.

Swilling will be sharing her experiences as a screenwriter and producer, talking about how she broke into the industry and providing tips and suggestions for aspiring creatives looking to get into the entertainment industry.