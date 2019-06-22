Hutton & Smith Four Year Anniversary Bash!

This schist is about to get real, again, for the 4th time!
We’re partying down June 22nd at the production facility in celebration of our 4th anniversary!
• 8 New Beer Releases
• Special Can & Bottle Releases
• Live Music from:
Strung Like A Horse, Rick Rushing & the Blues Strangers, The 9th Street Stompers, Stellar's Jay and a special set by Adjective Trio (feat. Joel Krautstrunk!).
$15 tickets are ON SALE NOW at the taproom & include a commemorative cup + your first beer is on us! 🍻
--
Please Note:
• This is a 21+ Event
• Gate closes at 11PM, so get there before then!
• This event is at our production facility located at 3108 Riverside Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37406
• Dog Friendly Event
• Tickets will be available at the door (if we don't sell out in advance)