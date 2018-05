Wreck Ent. and Twisted Ent present once again The Hype is Real Music Showcase!

FEATURING LIVE PERFORMANCES BY:

Jason Rayn

Loonchie/Bigg Kie (NRE)

Bindy

Sosa La Maine

PEARL GANG

(Castro, Kushhgod, Loko)

DJ Dee

Yung P Manee

AND DANCE PERFORMANCES BY:

Cold Case

Ryan Deshawn Roberts

Skream

Sound Selecta: DJ Zerowe

Hosted By: Kunstruct of Natural Habitz

Come out and enjoy great music and support great local organizations