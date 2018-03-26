Ice Dragon: Legend of the Blue Daisies
Hamilton Place 8 2000 Hamilton Place Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Tuesday
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkMasterpiece Experience Wine Dinner
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
Concerts & Live MusicZach Bridges
Concerts & Live MusicPaul Byrom 10 Years On Tour
Wednesday
Theater & DanceMiddle East Dance
Education & LearningMarch Connect Event: The Gig Economy
Art & ExhibitionsChatt. Collectors
Education & LearningInstant Pot 201
Education & LearningMarch Welding Classes
Thursday
Business & Career Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "Solutions to the Top 5 Marketing Mistakes"
Art & ExhibitionsStrange-Making Opening Reception
Education & Learning Health & WellnessThe Chattery Presents "Myths of Skincare"
Concerts & Live MusicBMW After Hours with Keenan Daniels
Friday
This & ThatMarch YPAC Luncheon
Sports This & ThatChattanooga FC 2018 Jersey Reveal Party
Concerts & Live MusicPapa Sway
Theater & DanceInto the Woods
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
This & ThatPersian Nowruz
Saturday
This & That2nd Annual Doggie Egg Hunt
Art & Exhibitions Education & LearningThe Chattery Presents "Intermediate Macrame: Making Your Own Purse"
Education & LearningHow to Meditate
Sunday
Concerts & Live MusicJames Hatem
Concerts & Live MusicNellen Dryden
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
Theater & DanceInto the Woods
Concerts & Live MusicMonthly Jazz Jam
Art & Exhibitions Health & WellnessArtful Meditation: A Personal Response to Mexican Vision and Identity
Monday
Concerts & Live Music Food & DrinkNurses Breakfast
Education & LearningIntermediate Squarespace
Theater & DanceNew Year Belly Dance Session
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
This & ThatPaws n’ Feet Monthly Dog Walk
Education & LearningWoman Speak Circle