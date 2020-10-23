Ida York

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Free live music by Ida York! Starts around 8pm. 21 and up only. Social distancing and mask requirements enforced.

"I love to make music because it's the most flexible form of communication that I can find. I write from personal experience mostly, I could say the same things in prose that i do in verse but they would sound crazy. Or I could show you in paint but sometimes that makes it even more difficult. I'm based out of Sewanee Tennessee at present but I've traveled a lot and hope to continue, as it's how I get much of my inspiration."

Concerts & Live Music
