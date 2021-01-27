IEP Readiness Virtual Seminar

The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer is hosting an IEP Readiness Virtual Seminar on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 6 p.m. for any parent that wants to learn more about the Individualized Education Plan (IEP) process.

The Austin Hatcher staff is equipped to be a child’s advocate if they are in need of the special help provided through an IEP. This seminar will offer parents the chance to further understand what is available to help their child succeed academically.

During this seminar, Clinical Director and Occupational Therapist, Tammy Gipson, will answer questions including, but not limited to:

● What is an IEP?

● What is the purpose of an IEP?

● What is the parent’s role in the IEP process?

● Who attends IEP meetings?

● What are some potential obstacles in IEP meetings?

“I’m really looking forward to this program,” Gipson said. “I think it will be extremely beneficial for parents to be able to openly discuss their questions about their child’s options when it comes to academic progress and success.”

Those interested in attending this virtual seminar should contact Payton Bowling at payton@hatcherfoundation.org. The link to view the seminar will be sent out Wednesday afternoon before the event.