Iggy’s Loudmouth Podcast with Keenon Rush and Qualls

On February 27, Come out to the Woodshop for ANOTHER Live Recording of the Iggy’s Loudmouth Podcast.

Artists Keenon Rush and Qualls will be feature guest and performers.

Food provided by ChefBoi Ed.

20$ tickets for a limited seating of 20.

Masks Required.

Doors open at 7, Show starts at 8pm.

Ticket info: https://www.facebook.com/events/890402525122424/