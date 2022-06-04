Ignite Your Life Purpose in Midlife (Online Class)

× Expand thechattery.org Ignite Your Life Purpose in Midlife

Presented by The Chattery:

Are you experiencing a lackluster midlife? Or are you feeling lost, directionless and stuck in groundhog day? It sucks doesn’t it?

If you are a midlife woman who has experienced a life shock such as a bereavement, a soul destroying divorce, recovering from ill health, navigating the menopause or you are fed up with where your life is right now, this workshop is for you.

This workshop can help you create a life you love on your terms, with meaning and purpose.

How this workshop will help you:

- Get super clear on what life purpose is and why it’s so important.

- Identify ways that you are keeping yourself stuck & how to beat these obstacles.

- Discover ways to ignite your life purpose starting today.

- Explore powerful questions to help you to begin this life-changing journey.

Receive a FREE Meditation and Workbook - 21 Days to gaining insight into your Life Purpose, plus a workbook to help you capture your insights during the workshop!

Doing nothing is a decision; don’t live your life by default.

You may have had a realization that what worked in the past no longer resonates now. You may want to shift gears, but you don’t know where to start. If you want to create more meaning in midlife, and do what you were put on this earth to do, this workshop will help you gain clarity, so that you can live your life in a more meaningful, enjoyable and empowered way!

About the instructor:

Liz Keates is a Certified International Life Purpose & Spirituality Coach for midlife women. She lives in beautiful East Sussex, is a lifelong learner, nature lover, mindfulness teacher, sound healer and world traveler who loves to help midlife women create a second half of life that’s even better than the first! Through life coaching services, writing and workshops, Liz helps midlife women who are frustrated, stuck in the wrong career or experiencing a lackluster midlife. She does this by helping them to ignite their life purpose, so they can live their lives on their terms, with passion, doing what they were put on earth to do! Liz has a Master’s degree in Integrative Psychotherapy and worked as a counsellor and therapist for over 10 years. Liz is a certified Beautiful You Life Coach, and a cancer thriver of almost 7 years. This ‘life shock’ led her to her passion of helping midlife women around the world to live lives with vitality, purpose and freedom.