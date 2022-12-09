iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball: The IMAX Experience at IMAX

iHeart Radio
iHeartRadio Jingle Ball
More than 20 years ago, New York's Z100, the most listened to pop
radio station in the country, introduced Jingle Ball—a holiday concert
with the year's top artists performing their #1 hits. The show quickly
became the most anticipated holiday tradition with tickets selling out in
minutes. Jingle Ball has since grown into a globally-recognized
phenomenon-now a sold-out multi-city national tour-and a must-stop
appearance for the world's biggest artists to get face-to-face with
thousands of their most passionate fans.
Now, the biggest holiday party just got bigger in IMAX Live where
every ticket at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater is a front row
seat. Grab your friends, put on that holiday sweater, and get your tickets
to iHeart Radio Jingle Ball: The IMAX Live Experience.
This year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will feature performances by:
•Dua Lipa
•Lizzo
•Charlie Puth
•Backstreet Boys
•The Kid LAROI
•AJR
•Demi Lovato
•Lauv
•Ava Max
•Dove Cameron