iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball: The IMAX Experience at IMAX

More than 20 years ago, New York's Z100, the most listened to pop

radio station in the country, introduced Jingle Ball—a holiday concert

with the year's top artists performing their #1 hits. The show quickly

became the most anticipated holiday tradition with tickets selling out in

minutes. Jingle Ball has since grown into a globally-recognized

phenomenon-now a sold-out multi-city national tour-and a must-stop

appearance for the world's biggest artists to get face-to-face with

thousands of their most passionate fans.

Now, the biggest holiday party just got bigger in IMAX Live where

every ticket at the Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater is a front row

seat. Grab your friends, put on that holiday sweater, and get your tickets

to iHeart Radio Jingle Ball: The IMAX Live Experience.

This year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball will feature performances by:

•Dua Lipa

•Lizzo

•Charlie Puth

•Backstreet Boys

•The Kid LAROI

•AJR

•Demi Lovato

•Lauv

•Ava Max

•Dove Cameron