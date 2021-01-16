Ikebana-Moribana: The Art of Japanese Flower Arranging

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 3rd Saturday free public gardening classes in 2021.

Presented online via Zoom during the pandemic, the first class takes place on Saturday, January 16 at 10:00 a.m., with “Ikebana-Moribana: The Art of Japanese Flower Arranging” presented by Master Gardener Janet Jobe.

The Zoom link to access this public class is available on the MGHC website: mghc.org/public-classes.

Master Gardener Janet Jobe comments, “Ikebana (‘making flowers alive’) is the Japanese art of flower arranging, a tradition that began with floral offerings made for religious purposes and later became decorative additions to traditional Japanese homes. Moribana (‘piled up flowers’) is one of the expressions of this art, combining several clusters in natural-looking shapes and a mound of beautiful flowers to create a naturalistic landscape complementing the different seasons. My presentation will show the variety of containers and flowers that can be used as well as how the various design forms – upright, slanting and cascading – are used to create a beautiful and harmonious display. I hope people will discover that with a few flowers and a basic Ikebana technique, you can create a lovely, inspiring flower arrangement that can be renewed to reflect the seasons.”

Celebrating 25 years of education and service in 2019, the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC) is a non-profit, educational, volunteer organization that plays an important role in the civic life of Chattanooga and the surrounding area. MGHC sponsors annual events open to the public including: “Master Your Garden” Garden Expo, Spring Garden Tour, Hamilton County Fair Exhibit. Among the many ongoing landscaping and garden partnerships undertaken by MGHC are: Alpine Crest Outdoor Learning Center & Gardens, Aquarium Butterfly & Hummingbird Garden, Bonny Oaks Arboretum, Brainerd Community Garden, Chattanooga Area Food Bank, Chattanooga Zoo, Crabtree Farms, McCoy Farm & Garden, Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center, and St. Albans Community Rose Garden.