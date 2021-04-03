Illusion, Mystery Box, Dorian, Cyklopz

The smell of Spring is in the air, and Voltz is there to power an EDM celebration of the occasion after a long, brooding Winter.

Performing EDM artists for this event are:

-Illusion

-Mystery Box

-Dorian

-Cyklopz

We have $5 Pre-sales available, however, entry fee is $10 at the door

The date and time is April 3rd 2021 from 9pm to 2am

The location is Ziggy's Music Box in Chattanooga, TN

MASKS ARE HEAVILY ENCOURAGED. FOR THE LOVE OF LIVE MUSIC, PLEASE WEAR A MASK.

Flow Art is highly encouraged as well! We all love to watch some pretty lights or fire!

Come celebrate with us!