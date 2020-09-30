Improv 101 - Introduction to Improv

(Note that due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, this workshop, and the Showcase at the end, will be conducted entirely online.)

It's time for another Introduction to Improv Workshop!

This workshop, will run over 8 weeks. Starting on Tuesday, September 29th, we'll meet weekly via Zoom from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Over the course of the workshop, you'll learn the "rules" of Improv and when and how to break them. You'll also learn how to play short form Improv "games," just like the ones you've seen on "Who's Line Is It Anyway".

Then, for the 8th session, you'll put on a showcase performance where you'll get to show your friends and family everything you've learned during the workshop! And you'll have your show broadcast to the world via the Improv Chattanooga Twitch and Facebook pages!

Finally, Improv Chattanooga is proud to partner with the Black Improv Alliance as a part of their "100 Black Improvisors" initiative! This initiative aims to get 100 Black Improvisors into Improv 101 classes across the country by July 2021. As a part of that goal, we are offering up to 5 fully paid Scholarships to Black students for this and other Improv 101 classes between now and July of 2021.

If you would like to participate, here's what you need to know:

* Workshop is limited to TEN (10) participants.

* Must be 18 or older to participate.

* Cost is $125 per person, reserved and paid via TicketLeap. (As noted above, Scholarships are available. E-mail us at info@improvchattanooga.com to apply for a "100 Black Improvisors" Scholarship.)

* All sessions will be held via Zoom meeting. You MUST have a device capable of using the Zoom application. Laptop or Desktop computer is preferred. For mobile users, iPhone 7 (or Android equivalent) or later is recommended.

* Sessions start at 7:00 pm sharp every Tuesday starting on September 29th.

* The 8th week will be a Showcase performance that will be broadcast via Twitch, YouTube and Facebook.

* Workshop will be taught by Steven W. Disbrow and Shellyta Chatman of Improv Chattanooga.

Want in? Do it now! This will fill up FAST!!